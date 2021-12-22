Re-tendering for manpower supply

Aurangabad, Dec 22:

Municipal administration had invited tenders from private agencies for manpower supply. The corporation decided to hold a re-tender stating that there was no competition in the tender process. Initially, five agencies submitted tenders, but only two of them were eligible for tender. Deputy commissioner Dr Santosh Tengle said that after scrutiny, only two tenders were eligible. Enough competition is expected. However, due to low tender, it does not happen. Therefore, the administration has decided to re-tender. The final decision will be taken by the municipal administrator soon.