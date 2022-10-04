Reaction for dream city

The city is known as an industrial city and is heading towards becoming a hub for national and multinational companies. The Delhi-Mumbai industrial corridor fulfills the expectations and requirements of the companies, but we still lag behind in investments. The positive aspect of the city is that the existing established large automobile, pharma and engineering companies are expanding their projects in the new industrial area. However the businesses in the old industrial belts like Waluj and Chikalthana are struggling with issues of basic amenities and non-availability of industrial plots. Many businesses are running in non-industrial zones. We need to resolve this issue by making land available to them. My dream city would be to see Aurangabad as an IT, automobile and engineering hub exporting products and providing services all over the world. All local youths would get a job in their hometown and the city getting world class infrastructure facilities with good educational and skill development institutes.

Entrepreneur Manish Agrawal.