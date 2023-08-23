Reaction on Chandrayan-III successful landing

Dr Vijay Pandharipande (former VC, Bamu): I feel proud that my training started at ISRO Thiruvananthapuram as a part of an M Tech summer internship in 1971. I worked on satellite antennas. After joining IIT as faculty, we did one consultancy project for SAC-ISRO Ahmedabad.

After joining Osmania University, one senior scientist from ISRO Bengaluru did a Ph D under my guidance.

We also trained many ISRO scientists through short-term courses. Feel proud of this long association with ISRO which achieved landmark success today by successfully stepping on the moon.

Big success for Amrutkal

Dr Pramod Yeole (VC, Bamu): The successful landing of the Vikram lander on the surface of the lunar under the Chandrayan -III mission is a moment of pride for 140 crore people of the country.

The first step in the process of making the country ‘Vishwaguru’ in Amrutkal under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, was successful.

I feel that the young generation of India which is known as the country with the highest number of young people in the world will not forget the moment for the next many years. The scientists who participated in the mission are praiseworthy.