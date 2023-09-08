Reactions and Box for Lokmat property show

Lokmar Bhavan, Jalna road, (Entry through back gate of Lokmat Bhavan) Time: 10.30 am to 8 pm.

- Pramod Khairnar, president, CREDAI, Maharashtra

Lokmat has always been instrumental for implementing various projects to elevate the image of the city. The housing projects organised by Lokmat in association with CREDAI have gained acclamation to the city. The municipal corporation should execute the city development plan otherwise illegal localities will be established and it will be difficult to remove the encroachment later on.

- Vikas Chaudhary, CREDAI, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Now, the recession after the Covid crisis has reduced and the construction industry has boomed. The demand for big houses is on the rise. The citizens will be benefited by the property show organised by Lokmat with CREDAI.

- Nitin Bagadiya, former CREDAI president, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

The customers from Marathwada, who are willing to purchase houses are always eagerly waiting for the Lokmat Property Show. During the exhibition, around 70 percent booking of the builders and developers is accomplished. For the benefit of the customers, the government should permit the height of the building to 100 meters and stamp duty should be reduced.

-Rajesh Butole, Director, Nabhraj Group

Lokmat Property Show is an exhibition which gives momentum to the housing sector. It helps the citizens to fulfill the desire of purchasing the house before Ganeshotsav. The show is the best example of perfect planning. This is the reason why it is receiving overwhelming response from the prominent businessmen and the customers from Marathwada.

-Devanand Kotgire, Director, Disha Group

There is a rapid development of the city if the basic amenities like water, drainage and roads are provided. This enables in providing houses to the citizens at reasonable prices. The encroachments have increased due to delay in development of roads sanctioned under the City Development Plan of 1991. The exhibition is an opportunity to fulfill the dream of purchasing the house in reality.

-Deven Mishra, Partner, Suvidha Venture

The Lokmat Property Show which is conducted before the grand festivals like Ganeshotsav, Navratrosav and Diwali is proving a golden opportunity to buy houses. Multiple offers are given to the customers booking houses at the exhibition. Accordingly, the show is turning out an opportunity for the builders and the customers.