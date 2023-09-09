Reactions and box of Lokmat property show

Rahul Mishrikotkar, owner

Arihant Honda has received the number one award for excellent two-wheeler sales and post-sale services. Arihant Honda has launched new Shine 100 bike. The new model is with OBD 2 system. This is the latest technology adopted by Honda. Along with Shine 100, Arihant Honda other OBD2 models including SP 160, DIO 125, Leo and CD 110.

2) Uttamchand Nemichand Jain Jewellers

Mahendra Marlecha, owner

‘Uttamchand Nemichand Jain’ is the 55 years old jewellery showroom in Beed. The second branch was started at Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, two years back. This showroom is exclusively popular for the silver ornaments. The speciality is the innovative silver jewellery for the Ganesh idols during the Ganesh Festival. The customers should visit our showroom on Jalna Road.

3) Ashwini Shisodiya, Swamini Shahi Thali

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar has hundreds of restaurants; However the 'Swamini Shahi Thali' restaurant is innovative. The gourmet customers here have given spontaneous feedback that the taste of the food lingers on the tongue for a long time. There is 'Swamini Shahi Thali' on Garkheda Sutgirni road. Veg thali and fasting thali and panipuri chaat are available here. Here is Banquet hall, serving Punjabi, Rajasthani, South Indian, Gujarati and Maharashtrian thali under one roof. If there is a women group, a special plate is provided for them.

4) Chandrakant Amritkar, Amritkar Services LLP

The stall of Amritkar Insurance and financial services is also attracting everyone at the Lokmat Property Show. It gives information on where to invest rightly under 'Invest today for best returns'. Apart from this, information about mutual funds, life insurance, health insurance, demat services is also being provided. Citizens visiting the exhibition are learning about how to invest in the right place.

5)Vikas Sachdev, Director, Sachdev Electronics

“A series of Mahautsav is starting from Ganeshotsav. There is a huge increase in the sale of mobile handsets. Hence Sachdev Electronics has made available a huge range of ‘5G’ mobile phones. Of all, 60 percent of customers purchase mobile on easy finance. If the CIBIL score is good then the mobile handset is being given on ‘zero’ down payment and ‘zero’ percent interest.”

6)Kiran Dalvi, Director, Ganesh Motors Driving School

“After the post-pandemic situation, people are preferring to travel in personal vehicles rather than public transport. Accordingly, the trend to learn car driving has increased especially amongst women. They learn to drive the car so as to accomplish various domestic works of the family. Hence Ganesh Motors Driving School is receiving a rush of people to learn driving.”

Box:

Anupama Bhondve is the lucky winner of the Paithani saree

A one-minute game show 'Khel Paithnicha' was held on Saturday at the Lokmat Property Show, especially for women. It received a great response from women. Anupama Bhondve was the lucky winner of the Paithani saree. Swati Shelke, Amrita Sarkate, Preeti Dandge also won prizes. These women participated in the competition and also visited the entire home exhibition and learned about new home projects.

Box:

Five lucky winners won silver coin

The draws for the silver coin sponsored by the Uttamchand Nemichand Jain and Sons were declared at the expo. Coupons were being filled by the customers visiting the exhibition. A winner was declared every hour. The names of the lucky winners are as follows: 1) Anuradha Wani 2) Suvarna Bhojne, 3) Sunita Fad, 4) Meenakshi Gavhane 5) Pallavi Dabhade.

Box:

Sachdev Electronics sponsored

Winners of Bluetooth headset- Nilesh Amrutkar, Avinash Salvi, Rekha Bhume, SS More, Anil Pathak, Mahesh Pathak and Nandkishor Jadhav.