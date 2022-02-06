Reactions for Lata Manheshkar news

She blessed me at the airport

I made a name for myself by singing Latadidi's songs in the orchestra. My elder brother-in-law Pt Raja Kale and the Mangeshkar family have good relations. In 2012 when we were waiting at Mumbai airport to go to Europe. We suddenly saw Latadidi and Asha Bhosale. I told them about Pt Raja Kale and touched her feet. That five minute moment will never be forgotten in life.

– Deepa Kale, Singer

And I bowed for blessings

This is the story of 1987. Latadidi had a singing program in Dadar, Mumbai. My guru Isaac Mujawar took me to the green room where Latadidi was sitting and introduced me to her. Latadidi said, “If you want to ask some questions, ask.” I said, “I am not tall enough to ask you questions.”

– Ashok Ujalambakar, Cine journalist