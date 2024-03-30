Reactions for LT anniversary

Kailash Sathekar, joint manager, Pharmaceutical company

Aurangabad Industrial City is a game-changer. The world-class infrastructure and focus on sustainability are attracting major players. It will definitely put Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar on the global industrial map. However, improving the city's roads and also the roads in the industrial areas would benefit existing businesses. The municipal corporation should plan online access to government services to save the valuable time of citizens. In the future, I'd like to see more investment in skill development programmes to ensure a ready workforce for our growing industries.

Mithelesh Kulkarni, industrialist

There should be an ease in setting up of business in Auric. A single-window clearance system can streamline the process significantly. Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar's rich history and Ajanta-Ellora caves are a major tourist draw, and industries attract skilled workers. However, better public transportation connectivity between the industrial areas and tourist hubs would be beneficial for both sectors. The industrial areas need an improved transportation network that will make it easier to get raw materials and finished goods to markets outside. The future of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar's industrial sector is bright.

Abhay Desai, foundry owner

The growing number of small and medium enterprises in the city is fantastic. It creates a strong support network and fosters innovation. The skilled workforce available makes Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar a great location for manufacturing. However, addressing the occasional power outages would further enhance our productivity and reliability. We're also seeing a rise in young talent thanks to the city's focus on skill development. While I appreciate the strides in industrial development, challenges persist. Infrastructure bottlenecks hamper efficiency and hinder expansion plans.

Uday Singh, Biotechnology company head

The focus on Auric is encouraging. It creates an environment for collaboration and future-oriented growth. Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar's cultural heritage is a unique selling point. However, investing in modern convention centers and promoting business tourism could further boost the city's economic potential. I hope the smart city introduces the smart parking system in the city. It would be a big relief during peak hours. However, traffic congestion and inadequate power supply disrupt operations. We urge authorities to prioritize infrastructure upgrades to ensure seamless operations and attract further investment.