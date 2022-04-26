Read Prabodhankar Thackeray's books, no controversy will arise: Sharad Pawar

Aurangabad, April 26:

“Some people always ask why Sharad Pawar take names of Phule, Shahu and Ambedkar. Prabodhankar Thackeray wrote a lot about the great men. If they read Prabodhankar’s books, no one will ask such a question,” said Sharad Pawar, MP and NCP Chief. He was speaking at the inaugural ceremony of the Silver Jubilee Convention of MUPTA organised at Tapdia-Kasliwal ground on Tuesday.

Pawar said when the whole society was in turmoil, Shivaji Maharaj established the state by awakening the identity of this community. “ Currently, there are disturbances in our many neighbouring countries. There were many agitations and conflicts in our country, but it is still undisturbed. This is the contribution of the Constitution given by Babasaheb,” said Pawar.

Health Minister Rajesh Tope, Social Justice Minister Dhananjay Munde and Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar also spoke. MLAs Satish Chavan and Vikram Kale and MUPTA’s founder Sunil Magre were the chief guests.