Readers Reaction - What is your take on the city

‘Health is Wealth’ for all

The city has been growing rapidly in the last few decades. There are good schools, hospitals, civic amenities, etc. There should be more government-run clusters of primary health centres and hospitals compared to the city's population. Treatment and diagnosis of myriad ailments at all these PHCs will work wonders. These centres of 'hope' (health) should be easily accessible to the common people, urban poor, and other needy patients. It will help achieve the government's goal of building a 'Healthy India' soon. I am happy to be a part of this noble stream.

Dr Mohammed Ibrahim, Educational Counsellor

Smart ‘teachers' are need of the hour

The commercialisation of the educational sector has burdened the low and middle-income category guardians. It has become impossible for parents to rear their wards without financial planning. The municipal corporation has made a laudable initiative by transforming its schools into Smart Educational Centres. However, outsourcing them would defeat the purpose of providing quality education to poor and needy students of our city. The civic body should follow the CBSE schools' pattern and recruit talented and brilliant teachers through a litmus test (no corruption) and the result will automatically come before the world.

Vasant Nikam, retired municipal corporation officer.

City awaits progress in a planned way

The Tourism capital of Maharashtra has immense potential to be the Smartest City. The municipal corporation has taken smart initiatives in waste management, transportation, and drainage projects in the No Network Area, apart from providing adequate water supply to the citizens. The international cricket stadium and multi-storeyed administrative building are on the cards. Implementation of the Development Plan with the people's participation for the city's growth in a planned way. Now citizens should pay their taxes regularly so that the civic body gets financially empowered and makes the projects come true.

Chandrakant Joshi, retired Sales Tax Officer

City has grown by leaps and bounds

I have been living in the globally known 'City of 52 Gates’ since 1978. It has progressed by leaps and bounds. I have witnessed its growth, from a sleepy town to a major tourism and industrial hub. The Tourism capital of Maharashtra is connected with major cities of different states like Delhi, Mumbai, Indore, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Surat, etc through air, bus, and train routes. Aggressive marketing of the city’s USP like the Ellora-Ajanta International Festival, heritage sites, local cuisines, and rich, unique, and diverse cultures, across the globe is need of the hour.