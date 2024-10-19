Reading Inspiration Day celebrated at RZCW

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Reading Inspiration Day was celebrated at Dr Rafiq Zakaria College for Women (RZCW) on the birth anniversary of Dr APJ Abdul Kalam.

This program was organised to inculcate the habit of reading and interest in literature among the students.

In the presidential speech, Principal Dr Maqdoom Farooqi motivated the students to read by explaining the benefits of reading. All the teaching staff and students of the college were present.