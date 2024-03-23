'Ready Engineer – Magic Startups' initiative booklet released

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The release of the information booklet detailing the 'Ready Engineer – Magic Startups' initiative fostering student entrepreneurship in Maharashtra's Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities was held on Saturday, during the executive committee meeting of Chamber of Marathwada Industries and Agriculture (CMIA) in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar.

An initiative of the Marathwada Accelerator for Growth and Incubation Council (MAGIC), in collaboration with Tata Technologies Limited, extends seed funding of Rs 50000 to 17 student startups across 9 engineering colleges in 7 cities.

These startups, selected from a pool of over 100 budding entrepreneurs, will receive incubation support, including personal guidance, mentoring, and co-working space at the Magic institute office. The initiative aims to equip engineering students with entrepreneurial skills, empowering them to transform their ideas into viable commercial products and services. CMIA president Dushyant Patil, secretary Utsav Machhar, Magic director Suresh Todkar, joint treasurer CA Smita Bharatiya and others were present.