Ready-made Dhondas offer convenience for busy families

Growing demand: Women entrepreneurs benefit from the trend

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The market for traditional Maharashtrian sweets has been heightened by the entry of ready-made dhondas, which are being sold in attractive packaging for convenience. Dhondas are a type of sweet made with puran, which is a mixture of jaggery and split chickpeas. They are traditionally fried in ghee, and have a short shelf life of only two days. However, the new ready-made dhondas have added coconut, powdered sugar, and cardamom to increase their shelf life.

Growing demand for convenience

The demand for ready-made sweets has increased due to the busy lifestyles of many families, where both the husband and wife are employed. The ready-made dhondas are aimed at providing convenience for such families who cannot find the time to make sweets at home.

Women entrepreneurs benefit from the trend

More than 200 women in the city are engaged in the home-based business of making and selling traditional Maharashtrian sweets like anarse and dhondas. The entry of ready-made sweets in the market has benefited women entrepreneurs who are part of self help groups. Shopkeepers are buying anarse from these women.

Growing sales in the market

The demand for traditional Maharashtrian sweets like anarse, dhondas, battase, and mysorepak has increased in the month of Ashadha, with about 2 tons of anarse and 1 ton of dhonde expected to be sold in a month. The general market price for 33 anarse is from Rs 350 to Rs 400. In addition, 33 mysorepak for Rs 200.