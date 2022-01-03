Real tribute to Savitribai will be getting justice for harassed women

Aurangabad, Jan 3:

Women should actively participate in the judiciary system to impart justice to the harassed women, which will be the real tribute to Savitribai Phule, opined Aurangabad High Court Advocates Association president Adv Nitin Chaudhary during a function organised on the occasion of the birth anniversary of Savitribai Phule.

Women should go on the apex position in the judiciary system and strive for gaining justice to the needy and underprivileged women. Similarly, it is the responsibility of both men and women to fight for the rights of the women, Chaudhary said.

Adv Renuka Palve - Ghule, Manjusha Jagtap, Vaishali Shinde, Sarita Gaikwad and others also spoke about the social work of Savitribai.

Vice president Pratibha Bharad made an introductory speech. Asha Gore Shirsat conducted the proceedings of the function while Sandeep Andhale proposed a vote of thanks.

Adv Deepali Ansingkar, Uma Bhosale, Adv Asha Rakh, Sharda Chate, Sumedha Thombre, Bhagyashree Nande, Aparna Sapate, Pournima Salve, Sangeeta Desarda, Savita Mapari, Vanita Sangore, Mayuri Kulkarni, Manjusha Narwade, Yogita Thorat, Shilpa Avchar, Krutika Daskhedkar and others were present.