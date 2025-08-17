Recitation competition at Burhani Primary School

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Burhani National English Primary School held a recitation competition for students from grades 1st to 4th, on the theme Rainy Day, recently. Guests of honour were headmistress of BNEHS Shabana Khalid and supervisor of BNEPPS Nayela Khan. The competition was judged by experienced educators Rashida Kanorwala from the high school and Khan Aqsa from the Pre-primary section. Each child showcased their talent through beautifully recited poems, reflecting confidence, and clear articulation. Headmistress Tasneem Taksali felicitated the guests and judges and thanked the teachers for their support. Incharge teachers were Khan Sumera Hasan and Nida Bukhari.