Recitation competition at Royal Kids Nursery
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: August 21, 2023 11:45 PM 2023-08-21T23:45:22+5:30 2023-08-21T23:45:22+5:30
Chhatrapati Sambhajianagar: Royal Kids Nursery School organised a poem recitation competition to mark the Independence Day and to encourage ...
Chhatrapati Sambhajianagar:
Royal Kids Nursery School organised a poem recitation competition to mark the Independence Day and to encourage the little pupil to come forward and build up their self-confidence. The competition was for 3 groups - Nursery, Jr kg and Sr.kg. The winners were greeted with certificates and prizes by principal Pradnya Deshmukh.Open in app