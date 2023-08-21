Recitation competition at Royal Kids Nursery

August 21, 2023

Chhatrapati Sambhajianagar: Royal Kids Nursery School organised a poem recitation competition to mark the Independence Day and to encourage ...

Chhatrapati Sambhajianagar:

Royal Kids Nursery School organised a poem recitation competition to mark the Independence Day and to encourage the little pupil to come forward and build up their self-confidence. The competition was for 3 groups - Nursery, Jr kg and Sr.kg. The winners were greeted with certificates and prizes by principal Pradnya Deshmukh.

