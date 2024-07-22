Reckless driver crushes elderly man

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

A reckless driver crushed to death an elderly man sitting by a bonfire on the roadside near Gandheli Phata on Beed Bypass. The impact of the accident was so severe that the old man’s limbs were severed and his brain was exposed. The driver fled after the incident. The deceased has been identified as Ramesh Shankarlal Agrawal (70).

A resident of Mukundwadi, Agrawal was working as a security guard near Gandheli Phata. After heavy rain, cold winds were blowing, so Ramesh sat by a bonfire by the roadside. Around 12.30 am, Sanjay Shivaji Rathod (36, from Pardari Tanda) was driving at high speed from Jhalta Phata towards Deolai. He directly hit Ramesh sitting by the bonfire, crushing him and dragging him further. Realising the accident, Rathod fled away from the spot. Acting upon the incident, MIDC Cidco police rushed to the scene.

Body found in dismembered state

The car went directly over Ramesh, severing his left arm from the elbow. His right leg was broken from the thigh, and his head and face were crushed, exposing the brain. Acting upon the complaint filed by Ramesh’s son, a case was registered against Rathod at the MIDC Cidco police station. Further investigation is on by ASI Vishnu Munde.