Reckless rickshaw hits family

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A speeding rickshaw driver hit a motorcycle rider along with his wife and daughter standing by the roadside. In the incident, Machindra Khadu Warule (resident of Mhada Colony) was seriously injured, and his wife and daughter were also hurt. A case has been registered against the reckless rickshaw driver (MH 20 - BT 6889) at Mukundwadi Police Station on Thursday.