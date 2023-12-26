Reckless travels terrorize streets in the city

Many travels buses clog Chowks in the night: Prompting police crackdown

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar : Private travel operators in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar are causing daily disruptions to traffic, neglecting road rules, and creating headaches for commuters. The chaotic situation arises as these operators flaunt scheduled timings, congesting streets, and even posing safety hazards. Travel drivers are turning city streets into their own lawless domain, blatantly disregarding traffic rules and endangering fellow motorists especially in the night. Citizens face daily chaos and safety concerns due to these unruly drivers.

Unruly parking, jammed roads:

Travels routinely arrive early, clogging streets and squares even before their scheduled entry times. Around Baba Petrol Pump, the scene worsens at night, with overflowing buses blocking entire roads. Similar disregard is seen at Shahnoormiya Dargah, despite designated stops for travel drivers. Travels pose a major obstacle on the stretch from Ramgiri to Cidco Chowk after 8:30 pm, with up to 10 buses parked haphazardly, trapping smaller vehicles and families dropping off passengers.

Dangerous driving practices:

Long queues of travels extend into traffic lanes, often with two buses boarding passengers simultaneously. Erratic driving in the city, including sudden turns without warning, puts smaller vehicles at constant risk. Buses idling for several minutes waiting for passengers further disrupt traffic flow.

Police to step up enforcement:

Deputy commissioner of police Sheelwant Nandedkar acknowledges the gravity of the situation and assures strict action. Designated rules and parking spaces for travel buses will be enforced, with consequences for non-compliance. Travel drivers and owners will be held accountable, and necessary instructions will be issued.