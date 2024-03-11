Recovery agents of Finance Co. booked for threatening lawyer by stopping car

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Waluj police have registered a case against 6-7 unidentified recovery agents of a prominent finance company for threatening a lawyer with dire consequences and forcibly stopping his car under the pretext of seizing his vehicle to recover the so-called dues.

It so happened that Adv Sambhaji Bhaskar Tarde (N-4 Cidco) was going with family to his native Brahmani village in Ahmednagar district on Saturday at 9.30 am. He was driving in a car bearing number MH 17, BX 0504. While the lawyer was driving through Ahmednagar road, a group of 6-7 unidentified persons riding on 4-5 motorcycles overtook his car from behind and forcibly stopped him by parking their two-wheelers in front of the car.

They told him that they were recovery agents of Mahindra Finance Company and had come to seize the car. They told him to get out of the vehicle along with family members. Tarde told them that he had already cleared the dues in January 2024 and had also obtained a no-objection certificate of it. However, these persons abused the whole family and also threatened them. The lawyer then told them to come to the Waluj police station which was near the spot. In the meantime, a large mob of villagers gathered to witness the incident. Hence somebody from the mob took the photograph of the motorcycle used by one of the agents and gave it to the lawyer.

The accused feared being held by the mob. Hence they manage to disappear from the spot. Tarde then contacted the Waluj police station and lodged the complaint stating that they forcibly stopped his car and also threatened him with dire consequences.

Under the guidance of the police inspector Rajendra Sahane, the PSI Bhagwan Mujgule is investigating the case.