Recruitment exam postponed due to flood

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The Directorate of Medical Education and Research (DMER) abruptly cancelled the direct recruitment exam, causing distress among candidates who had travelled hundreds of kilometres despite flood-like conditions.

Many of them faced great hardship reaching the city, only to find the examination postponed at the last moment. In response, angry students protested loudly outside the examination centre on Thursday.

The DMER is conducting a direct recruitment for Group C (Technical and Non-Technical) posts. For the exam scheduled on Thursday, candidates from Nanded, Parbhani, Hingoli, Washim, Akola, and other districts were allotted the Chikalthana examination centre in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar.

Despite the severe weather and flood warnings, many students reached the centre early Thursday morning, only to find that the test was cancelled, with the notification email sent just past midnight on Wednesday.

Candidates arrived at the examination centre on Thursday morning, only to find a notice posted outside stating that the exam had been postponed due to flood conditions. Upon seeing this notice, the students expressed their anger and frustration.

State coordinators of the Male Nurses Bachav Samiti--Samyak Jamdhade, Sachin Khandare, and Durgadas Shinde rushed to the spot, listened to the concerns of the examinees, and submitted a memorandum to the administration. Those present during the protest included Amol Sarode, Shekhar Jagtap, Sohel Shaikh, Sambhaji Awhad, Sudam Awhad, Siddharth Gaikwad and Sachin Chinchole.