Recruitment guidance workshop for minority aspirants

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The Minority Pensioners Association (MPA) has organised a one-day free workshop for young aspirants, preparing for entrance exams to get various government jobs, at Hajj House on November 10. This special session, from 1.30 pm to 5.30 pm, will focus on recruitments in Police and High Court, this year.

Commissioner of Minority Development Department, Maharashtra Pratibha Kausalya Samadhan Ingle will inaugurate the workshop.

Experienced mentors and experts like Dr. Sadiq Bagwan (Director, Pre-IAS Coaching Centre), Shaikh Umar (Retired Chief Translator, High Court) and Shahid Abdul Qadir Shaikh ( Expert Police Recruitment Trainer) will guide the participants on recruitment processes; provide detailed information about physical tests and written examinations; guide on required documents and eligibility criteria for the exams; details on English/Marathi typing speed requirements for High Court recruitment; information on physical standards and age limits for Police recruitment and counselling.

MPA office-bearers have appealed to the minority aspirants to take advantage of the free workshop in large numbers, stated the press release.