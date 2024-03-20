Recruitment in Bamu is still pipe dream

By Mehboob Inamdar

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The recruitment of the teachers in Dr Babsaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University appears to be a pipe dream for the aspirants. The State Government approved 289 teaching posts for the different postgraduate departments of the university in 2008.

Nearly 50 per cent (145) of posts became vacant during the last 15 years due to retirement or migration of faculties to other universities.

This affected the ranking in the National Institute of Ranking Framework (NIRF) and teaching in the departments. Some of the departments had just one teacher to teach two to three batches of different courses.

The youths and teachers unions staged agitation time and again demanding filling the vacant posts. The recruitment could not be done for one or another reason. After much follow, the State Government gave permission to fill full-time 73 posts of Professors, Associate Professors and Assistant Professors in the university. The administration started the recruitment process in the last week of August.

More than 5,800 candidates applied for the post. On average, there are 80 applicants for one post. The recruitment process was put on the backburner in October when an objection was taken as the tenure of the then vice chancellor Dr Pramod Yeole was to end on December 31, 2023.

Dr Vijay Fulari took the charge of the post on January 24, 2024. The aspirants were hoping to get the impetus to the recruitment process. But, the administration could take any decision, and the model code of conduct for Lok Sabha elections has come into force.

A group of aspirants told this newspaper that the delay in the recruitment is increasing their worries and anxiety.

"The administration can take permission from the Election Commission to resume the recruitment as the process had begun in August-September

The university officers told this newspaper that there is no possibility of resuming the recruitment process until the model code of conduct is lifted.

The university has planned to fill 73 posts after 15 years. Of them, three posts are of Professors followed by Associate Professor (20 posts) and Assistant Professor (50 posts) in various teaching departments city campus and sub-campus.