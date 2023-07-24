Recruitment process for 45 teachers' posts to begin on July 27

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The administration of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwaa University will start recruitment of teachers for 45 posts on a contract basis on July 27.

Registrar Dr Bhagwan Sakhle said that the interviews for the recruitment would be held on July 27 and 28 in the first phase. The university published an advertisement to recruit teachers in different departments. Each of the selected candidates will get Rs 24,000 monthly.

A total of 448 candidates applied online while 236 of them submitted hard copies. The written test will be conducted if fewer than five applications are received for a post.

There are 25 posts in 21 departments, and each of them received less than five application forms. So, they will be called for the interviews at Mangement Council Hall, at 10 am daily, on July 27 and 28.

A selection committee under the chairmanship of vice-chancellor Dr Pramod Yeole will hold the interviews subject-wise. The university appealed to such candidates to go through the subject-wise schedule before appearing for the interviews.

Test & interview for remaining post

The university decided to conduct an online test and later interviews for a post, for which, there are more than five applicants, in the second phase.

The eligible candidates will be communicated separately for the written and oral tests. Deputy registrar Dilip Bharad, desk officer R R Chavan and others taking efforts for the recruitment process. Dr Sakhle said that the aspirant should visit the university portal for the details.