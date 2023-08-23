Recruitment process of teachers begins in Bamu after 15 years; 73 posts to be filled

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The recruitment process of teachers began in Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada Univeristy (Bamu) on Wednesday after 15 years.

The university started inviting online applications in the prescribed format from eligible candidates from Indian and overseas citizens of the country for the appointment to full-time teaching posts of Professor, Associate Professor and Assistant Professor in various teaching Departments of the University.

The prescribed application form and detailed information regarding posts advertised along with the requisite minimum qualifications, relaxation in age, service condition, age of superannuation, experience, reservation and specialisation are available on the university portal. The recruitment for the post of teacher was carried out around 15 years ago.

73 teaching posts to be filled

A total of 73 posts will be filled after 15 years.

Of them, three posts of Professors followed by Associate Professor (20 posts) and Assistant Professor (50 posts) in various teaching departments city campus and sub-campus. The application fee for general category candidates is Rs 500 while for reserved category students it is Rs 300.

After successfully applying online, the self-attested copies of all the required documents along with the application form should sent to the university on the given date.

--The last date for online submission of forms is September 14 (until 5.30 PM).

--The last date for submission of hard copies of application forms in Bamu is September 21st Sept.

Highest posts for OBC category candidates

There will be only 17 posts for the general group in the recruitment while the remaining will be for reservation categories. The highest among them is for OBC (26) followed by SC (08) and EWS (07).