Recruitment soon at District Central co-operative bank

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

The District Central cooperative bank is set to launch its much-anticipated recruitment drive soon.

A meeting of the board of directors was held on October 31, 2025. The Office of the Commissioner for Cooperation has approved the recruitment of 94 clerical posts, while a proposal for 286 additional posts has been submitted to the same office. Once approval is received, the recruitment process will be conducted as per government norms, announced bank chairman Arjun Gadhe Patil.

Following the guidelines of NABARD and the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), the bank’s operations have been computerized under the Core Banking System (CBS). Currently, all 137 branches and the head office in the district function digitally under CBS.

The bank provides deposit insurance coverage up to ₹5 lakh, and facilitates large-value transactions for customers through RTGS and NEFT services. To enhance convenience, the bank has also introduced SMS alerts, enabling customers to receive instant notifications of account activity. Additionally, customers can now view their accounts online (view-only access).

Under the Ladki Bahin scheme, women are receiving direct benefit transfers (DBT) into their accounts through the bank. The institution has earned a reputation as a “farmers’ bank.”

However, over the years, the number of employees has gradually declined, creating a growing demand for recruitment. Previous recruitment drives had drawn significant attention. This time, citizens and bank employees alike are expressing hope that the process will be transparent and fair.