Red bottles replace guard dogs outside homes

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

In many city colonies, rows of red water-filled bottles outside houses have become a curious sight. While some call it vastu or a spiritual trick, the truth is simpler residents are using it to keep stray dogs away. Frustrated by dogs dirtying their doorsteps, people devised this local ‘jugaad’ of placing red bottles to deter them. The idea spread quickly across areas like Hadco, Pawannagar, Pundaliknagar, and Beed Bypass. However, experts say dogs can’t see red and depend more on smell and sound, making this belief more myth than science. Still, residents say it works!