Reel star attacked at Samruddhi Expressway toll plaza

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Reel Star Bhaiyya Gaikwad was assaulted by seven to eight people at the Sawangi Interchange toll plaza on the Samruddhi Expressway, leaving him injured. The dispute arose because his vehicle lacked a FASTag. A video of the incident went viral Thursday, sparking online debate. Gaikwad, who recently gained Instagram fame, had visited Silod for a protest and was returning toward Yeola. Toll staff asked for a receipt, and he reportedly replied, “I am a big star.” The argument escalated, and attackers kicked and hit him. The video shows one of his friends seeking an apology from the group.

Gaikwad later shared a video of his injuries, claiming he was attacked by opponents. No formal complaint has been filed with the police.