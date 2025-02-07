Referee gets death threats

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A high-voltage controversy following the Maharashtra Kesari wrestling final has taken a shocking turn, with referee Nitish Kablije receiving death threats over his officiating decisions. Concerned for his safety, he has formally requested police protection from the Begumpura Police Station.

The chaos erupted on Sunday at Wadia Park Ground in Ahilyanagar, where Prithviraj Mohol was declared the winner over Mahendra Gaikwad in the title bout. The decision ignited outrage, leading to an aggressive confrontation between Gaikwad, fellow wrestler Shivraj Raksha, and the referee. In a dramatic turn, Rakshe allegedly kicked and hurled abuses at the referee during the semi-final, while Gaikwad also engaged in heated arguments and verbal attacks. Taking swift action, the Maharashtra Wrestling Council banned both wrestlers for three years. Despite the council standing firm in support of the referee’s decision, social media exploded with backlash, with many targeting Kablije. Matters escalated when he received direct death threats, prompting him to seek police protection. "His request has been forwarded to senior officials, and a decision will be made soon," confirmed Begumpura Police Inspector Mangesh Jagtap. The development has raised serious concerns over the safety of referees and officials in competitive sports. The incident underscores the growing pressure and hostility in the sporting arena, raising critical questions about athlete discipline, fan aggression and referee security.