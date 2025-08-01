Refused to serve in jail, gangster assaulted after bail

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A gang clash in Bhavsingpura led to a notorious criminal being tied to a water pipe and brutally assaulted by rivals after his release on bail. The reason: he had refused to do chores for senior inmates while in jail.

The victim, Sainath Gaikwad (22, Harshnagar), sustained serious injuries. A case has been registered at Chhavani police station against Babbi Shirke alias Nishikant (28), Kunal Gaikwad, and Jay alias Kamlesh Gaikwad. Sainath, earlier detained under the MPDA Act, was released on bail in April. He had disputes in jail with Babbi over refusing personal errands. Babbi and others were also released in May. On July 30, Babbi called Sainath to meet near Banker Hall, where he and the others were drinking. Upon arrival, Sainath was attacked, tied to a pipe, and beaten. His friend Akshay Hivrale fled the scene. Later, Babbi dropped the injured Sainath near Killeark. All the accused are repeat offenders. Sainath and Babbi each have eight serious cases, while Kunal and Jay face attempted murder charges. Police arrested Kunal and Jay; Babbi is absconding. The court remanded the duo to police custody till August 4.