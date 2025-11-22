Refusing to give money for sedatives, addict stabs youth in Mukundwadi vicinity

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Local police control over criminal gangs in Mukundwadi has reportedly slipped, with a notorious criminal, currently out on bail in a Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) case, causing chaos again. Sanket Kishor Lamdande (22, Mukundwadi) chased and repeatedly stabbed a youth with a knife after the victim refused to give him money for a 'button' (a type of drug) tablet. The incident took place on Thursday night, and Mukundwadi police registered a case on Friday and arrested Sanket.

Shubham Ramkisan Jagtap (22, Mukundwadi) was passing near the Santoshimaata temple in the village at 9 pm on Thursday when Sanket stopped him and demanded money. When Shubham refused, Sanket immediately attacked him. He pulled out a sharp knife from his pocket and stabbed Shubham in the chest and back. Bleeding profusely, Shubham ran to save his life. Sanket pursued him and slashed his neck with the sharp-edged weapon. Shubham collapsed unconscious. Locals rushed him to the hospital. After his condition improved, Sanket was booked for attempted murder at the Mukundwadi police station based on Shubham's statement. Police sub-inspector Sachin Wayal arrested Sanket in the early hours of the morning. Wayal said that the court has remanded Sanket to Harsul Jail.

Gang warfare dynamics

After the police took Sanket into custody, he also filed a counter-complaint against Shubham. Sanket alleged that Shubham, along with Mahesh Popalghat, Aniket Dnyaneshwar Jagtap, and Kiran Jagtap, assaulted him. He claimed they beat him while saying, "Have you become a very big dada (gang leader)? Shubham Matkar is jumping around because of you." There are constant disputes among these newly emerging youth criminal gangs in Mukundwadi. Residents are concerned that the local police are not taking this seriously.

Half the gang becomes active again after getting 'out'

The gang of criminals, who were released on bail after serious action like MCOCA, has once again started causing trouble. Mukesh Mahendra Salve, an accused in 17 serious crimes, had previously launched a fatal attack on a youth. Sanket, who is accused in over six cases, associates closely with him. In March, the gang including Vicky alias Helmet Sonkamble, Mukesh alias Mukya Salve, Balaji Pival, Kishor Shinde, Umesh Gavli, Rohit Mhaske, Ajay alias Ajya Admane, Sundaru Kamble, and Sanket Lamdande attacked a businessman and demanded ransom. They were subsequently charged under MCOCA. However, all the accused, except Helmet, have been released on bail.