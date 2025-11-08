Regional Police Sports Meet from November 8

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

The 36th Regional Police Sports Competition will be held from November 8 to 14 at the Devgiri Sports Complex and Bharat Battalion Ground. Police teams from Sambhajinagar, Beed, Jalna, and Dharashiv will compete in 20 sports including volleyball, kabaddi, athletics, and swimming. The opening ceremony is on November 10, and winners will qualify for the State Police Sports Meet. The event is organized under police commissioner Sudhir Hiremath’s guidance.