Register cases if any staff fail to report for election duty: G Sreekanth

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

“Around 8,500 employees have been deployed for the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) elections. Some of these officers and employees have not yet reported for duty. Strict action should be taken against them,” said G Sreekanth, the CSMC administrator, during an election review meeting held at the CSMC headquarters on Saturday.

He instructed that care should be taken to ensure that there is no shortage of staff in any of the election officers. He also directed that the model code of conduct be strictly implemented.

Additional Commissioners Ranjit Patil and Kalpita Pimpal were also present. He ordered that cases be registered against the officers and employees who had not reported for election duty.

Warning for political parties

No political party or candidate will be allowed to reserve grounds, halls, or meeting places in the city for eight to ten consecutive days during the election campaign. He noted that everyone should get an opportunity to campaign.

Training for employees today

Training for 8,500 officers and employees will be hosted in two sessions on December 28. The first sessions will be from 10 am to 1 pm, while the second sessions will be from 2 pm to 5 pm. This training will be conducted at various locations in the city, including Government Polytechnic (Railway Station Road), Government College of Engineering (Osmanpura), MIT College (Beed Bypass Road) and the main auditorium of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University.