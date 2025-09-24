Register your home in the name of the lady of the house for savings and prosperity!
Making the right decision while buying a house can save you lakhs. If the property is registered in a woman’s name, the government provides a stamp duty (registration) concession. In Maharashtra, this concession is up to 1%, which can save at least ₹50,000 on a ₹50 lakh property.
Buy during Navratri
Purchasing a home during Navratri can be highly advantageous. Registering the house in the name of the lady of the house offers multiple benefits. Take advantage of the Navratri muhurt and fulfill your dream of owning a home.
Government schemes
Under several central and state government housing schemes (e.g., PM Awas Yojana), having the house in a woman’s name is mandatory or given priority.
Expert advice
Experts recommend registering the home in a woman’s name to simultaneously gain benefits, security, and government concessions.
Tax benefits
If a woman is a co-borrower on the home loan, she can avail of tax deductions on principal repayment and interest under income tax.
Home loan benefits
Additionally, homes registered in a woman's name may receive a slightly lower interest rate (0.05%–0.10%). Some banks offer special schemes for women, reducing monthly EMIs and easing the loan burden. Joint loans with women as co-owners also increase the likelihood of loan approval.