Register your pet dog or face action!

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: To reduce the danger of spreading rabies from pet dogs, the municipal corporation has made it mandatory to all the citizens having pets to register their animals. Hence to bring the majority of the pets on record, the civic administration has reduced the registration fee from Rs 750 to Rs 200 only. Besides, a free vaccine will also be administered to the pet at the time of registration.

Livestock Development Officer Dr Shahed Shaikh explained that just like stray dogs, pet animals can also get rabies. During the infection period, if the animal’s nails or teeth injure someone at home, the consequences can be serious. Many citizens avoid taking a dog license. Earlier, the license fee was ₹750. To increase dog license registrations, the animal husbandry section, under the guidance of deputy commissioner Nandkishor Bhombe, submitted a proposal to the standing committee to reduce the license fee.”

The municipal corporation administrator has now approved the resolution based on this proposal. The dog license fee will now be ₹200, which includes the rabies vaccination. Besides, the annual renewal fee has been reduced from ₹500 to ₹100.

The late renewal penalty has been reduced from ₹750 to ₹50 per month. If an unlicensed dog is caught and brought in, the owner will have to pay a fine of ₹3,000 to get it back, said Dr Shaikh appealing to the citizens who have not yet obtained a dog license to do so at the earliest.

Annual Distribution of Licenses

Year Licenses Issued

2020–21........166

2021–22.....770

2022–23.....336

2023–24....510

2024–25......700

2025–26... 62