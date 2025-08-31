‘Registered Post’ service to be discontinued from today

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: An important chapter in the history of the Indian postal service has officially come to an end from today. The ‘Registered Post’, which was considered a reliable, formal and important service t for the common citizen, will become a history as it will be discontinued officially on September 1, 2025. After this, all correspondence will be done directly through the ‘Speed Post’ service.

150 years of tradition & history

This service, which started during the British period, played an important role in the daily lives of Indians for decades. From rural areas to cities, Registered Post used to carry court notices, Government job offers, examination results, marriage negotiations or emotional messages from distant relatives. When the postman stood at the door with the post in his hand, there would be curiosity and a little fear among its receivers.

Cost increased, format changed

A total of Rs 26, including Rs 4 of Goods and Service Tax, has been charged for Registered post until today. If a delivery receipt was provided, it would cost Rs 30. Whereas, the cost of Speed Post is Rs 41, including Rs 5 GST. With the delivery receipt, it reaches Rs 51. Now, the postal department has decided to merge all these options into Speed Post.

Lost emotion?

According to the postal department, this change is convenient for customers. Because all the facilities like tracking, delivery receipt, legal validity, etc. will be available through a single service. However, for those who have done correspondence through registered post, this change is an emotional shock. Registered Post was not just a document, but an important thing. The seriousness with which the postman used to look at it while handing it over is now going to be lost. Citizens are expressing the reaction that ‘Speed Post’ service is available, but that memory will remain.

Treasure of memories

From old Marathi movies to countless memories from real life, Registered Post started many stories. The word ‘Registered Post’ itself had legal validity and became a symbol of formality.