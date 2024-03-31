Registration date fo LLB & BA-BSc-BEd CETs extended 3rd time

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The online registration date for the common entrance tests to be conducted for the admissions law and education courses was extended for the third time.

The online registration for the MAH-LLB-five-years on January 18 for the academic year 2024-25. The registration date was extended for the first and second time on March 18 and 30 respectively. With the third extension, the aspirants will be able to register for the Law CET up to April 15.

The State Common Entrance Test Cell (SCETC) started the online application submission process for the MAH-BA-BSc-BEd- CET- 2024 in the third week of January. The date was extended twice on March 10 and 30. The Cell gave the third extension to the registration process up to April 15.

The State CET Cell office received requests from candidates and parents regarding an extension for the registration date of the tests. Considering the academic interest of the candidates, it has decided to give a third extension for online registration and application form filling for the LLB and BA/BSc BEd CETs. The aspirants were urged to go through the information brochure for this examination that has been made available on the official website of the Cell.