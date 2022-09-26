Registration date for Agri degree courses extended

Aurangabad, Sept 26:

The online registration date for the undergraduate four-year full-time degree in Agriculture and Allied courses was extended up to September 30.

The State Common Entrance Test Cell (SCETC) declared the result of MHT-CET on September 15. The last date for registration and uploading documents for the Centralised Admission Process (CAP) for B Tech in Agriculture courses was September 25.

Students, parents and agriculture colleges requested the SCETC and Maharashtra Agriculture Education and Research Council to give an extension to the registration date. Following this, the Cell extended the last date up to the current month's end.

The provisional merit list is likely to be declared on October 3 while

the final merit list will be displayed on October 11. The first CAP round will begin in the second week of October. Those who have qualified the MHT-CET and HSC (with 50 per cent marks) are eligible to apply for the courses.