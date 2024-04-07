Registration date for B.BCA, BBA, BMS, BBM, MBA & MCA integrated extended

Chhatrapati Sambhajingar: The registration date for Maharashtra -B BCA, BBA, BMS, BBM MBA and MCA (integrated) Common Entrance Tests was extended up to April 18.

The State Common Entrance Test Cell started registration for the examinations recently. The CET is compulsory for candidates desiring to get admission to MBA and MCA integrated courses for the academic year 2024-25.

The aspirants of the professional courses will take the tests at the various examination centres within and outside the State. The syllabus and information brochure for MBA and MCA Integrated will be the same as for B.BCA, BBA, BMS, and BBM CET. The CET Cell said that the schedule of the tests would be released soon.