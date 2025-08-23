Registration date for combined MPSC preliminary test extended until Aug 28

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The last date for applying online for the Combined Preliminary Examination Group-B- 2025 (Non-Citizen) to be conducted by Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) was August 21.

The Maharashtra Public Service Commission has online registration for the Group B Service Combined Preliminary Examination 2025. Thousands of candidates from across the State are preparing for this examination.

There has been heavily raining in different parts of the State for several days,

disrupting electricity and internet facilities. Many students, specially flood flood-affected areas, faced difficulty and were unable to apply for the examinations. There was a demand from a group of competitive examination aspirants to give an extension to the last date for at least the next eight days.

Considering this, the last date of online submission has been extended up to August 28. This provided relief to these youths. The deadline for submitting challan of fees in the bank is September 1st.

The letter issued by the Deputy Secretary of the Commission states that the last date for payment of the examination fee through a challan will be September 1. For further details, one may visit the official portal of the commission(https://mpsc.gov.in).