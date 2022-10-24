Registration date for MBBS & BDS courses extended

It may be noted that the registration started on October 17 while its last date was October 22. The last date for paying registration fees was October 23 while candidates were asked to upload scanned copies of original documents online up to October 24.

Some aspirants filed petitions in the Aurangabad bench of Bombay High Court requesting the court to issue directives to the admissions authority to accept fees from those who could not pay the fees within the given schedule.

The HC bench issued orders on Monday for accepting fees from the applicants. Given the court directives, the SCETC extended the registration date up to 4 pm, on October 25. The aspirants can pay and upload original documents up to 5 pm, on Tuesday.

Preference can be filled up to Oct 27

The students can submit the online preference form on or before October 27. The provisional merit list of all the registered candidates will be released at 6.30 pm, on October 25.