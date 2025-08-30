Registration date for minority foreign scholarship extended

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The last date of registration for foreign scholarship for the youth of minorities has been extended up to September 1. The online registration started for the students in July 2025. The date was extended up to August 18 for the first time.

The Minority Development Department (MDD) issued a letter on August 27 to the Social Justice Department requesting to extend the last date. The Social Justice Department extended the registration up to September 1. This is the second extension. Those who will register online will have to submit the hard copies of the application form to the Pune office of MDD.

MARTI Action Committee, led by adv Azhar Pathan and Sartaj Shaker, submitted a representation to Pratibha Ingle, Minority Commissioner.

In the memorandum, it was stated that many students were not able to apply as they did not receive timely information and the documents were not completed. Therefore, the committee had demanded that the deadline be extended by at least 15 days.

The committee expects that the government should consider the scheme sympathetically and implement it through the Minority Commissionerate in a transparent manner for the benefit of minority students.

Meanwhile, the scholarship scheme is currently being implemented through the Social Welfare Commissionerate, but since it is only for minority students, there is a demand that it should be implemented directly through the Minority Commissionerate.