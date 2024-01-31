Registration date of different CETs extended

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The State Common Entrance Test Cell (SCETC) has extended the last date of applying for the common entrance tests to be conducted for admissions to different courses.

It may be noted that the CET cell announced the schedule of the admissions tests in the first week of last month. It will hold the various entrance tests between March and May for the academic year 2024-25.

The Cell official said that it is seen from the registration data that many candidates' application forms were incomplete. Also, they have received a request from candidates and parents regarding the extension of CET dates. Hence, considering the academic interest of the candidates, the date of online registration for the examination was extended. The last date of registration for the aspirants of Bed/M Ed (three-year integrated course), M Ed and M P Ed CET was January 29, now, their date was extended up to February 5.

Box

The course-wise new and old dates are as follows; brackets indicate old dates,

-- B Ed (General and Special), B.Ed ELCT and B P Ed-CETs (January 30)-February 6

--LLB-3- Yrs- CETs (January 31)-February 10

-- MBA/MMS-CETs- (January 31)-February 6

--M ARCH, M HMCT and MCA CETs ( February 1)- February 6

----B Design and B HMCT CETs(January 31)-February 6

Box

The examination fees for orphans and transgender students will be on the line of reserved category candidates. The online application registration schedule and information brochure for this examination have been made available on the official portal of the cell. The SCETC urged students, parents and all stakeholders to take note of this.