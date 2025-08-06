Registration date of Foreign scholarship for Minority extended

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Social Justice and Special Assistance Department has extended the last date of Foreign Scholarship for minority students for 15 days.

The registration for the scholarship started in July for the academic year 2025-26 and its last date was August 1st.

Many youths did not get information about it. So, there was a demand to extend the last date.

The Social Justice and Special Assistance Department extended the last date up to August 18.

A total of 75 students are selected every year for the postgraduate and Ph D courses in the faculties of Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics, Medicine and Biology, Agriculture, Liberal Arts and Humanities, Law and Commerce at the top 200 QS ranking universities of the world.

The upper age limit for the PG is 35

The age of aspirants should not be more than 35 years for the PG courses admission on the first day of advertisement’s publication, while for Ph D, it is less than 40 years. The annual income of the applicant’s family should be less than Rs 8 lakh to be eligible to apply for the scholarship.

MARTI Action Committee of Maharashtra demanded that the scholarship be implemented through the Minority Commissionerate instead of the Social Justice Commissionerate.

A delegation headed by the committee’s president adv Azhar Pathan, met the commissioner of the Minority Department, Pratibha Ingle and submitted a memorandum for this purpose.

The Foreign Scholarship Scheme aims to provide educational opportunities to minority students to pursue higher studies abroad. Under this scheme, eligible minority students are granted scholarships to pursue various levels of education, such as postgraduate and doctoral studies in reputed foreign universities and institutions.