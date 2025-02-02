Registration for 2nd session of JEE-Main begins

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has started inviting online application forms for Joint Entrance Examination (Main)-2025 Session-II. The test in the second session will be conducted from April 1 to 8.

The online registration for this session commenced and its last date is February 25. The dates of advance intimation of examination city, downloading of admit cards and declaration of result will be displayed on the JEE (Main) portal at the appropriate time.

The candidates who have applied for JEE (Main)-2025 Session 1 and also wish to appear for JEE (Main)-2025 Session 2 are required to log in with their previous application number and password as provided in Session 1 and pay the examination fee for JEE (Main) 2025 Session-2 as applicable.

They may only choose the paper, medium of the examination, choice of cities for examination and pay the examination fees for the present session. Those candidates who have not applied earlier, need to apply afresh as per the schedule given above and check the Information Bulletin of JEE (Main) available on the portals.

The candidates are not allowed to fill more than one application form. Any candidate with more than one application number will be treated as UFM (Unfair Means) and strict action will be taken against such candidates.