Registration for AAC- CET begins

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The process of submission of the online application form for Maharashtra Maharashtra Applied Arts and Crafts Common Entrance Test (MAH-AAC-CET) 2024 has begun.

The last date for online registration and confirmation of the application form is February 29. The aspirants can fees online up to March 1. They can also select a centre for practical examination up to March 1.

The Cell will hold the test for admission to professional courses in Bachelor of Fine Art Education at the various examination centres within Maharashtra State for the academic year 2024-25. The hall tickets will be issued through candidate login later.

The AAC-CET which will be based on ‘object drawing practical, design practical, memory drawing practical and general knowledge’ will be held on May 12.

Box

Schedule & test pattern

The MAH-AAC-CET will consist of three practical papers each paper is of 50 marks and one objective-type theory paper is of 40 marks.

Paper ----Subject----- No of Questions---- --- Total Marks

Paper I---Design Practical---1----------------------50

Paper II--Object Drawing Practical--1----------50

Paper III--Memory Drawing Practical-1-------50

Paper IV--General Knowledge------- 40----------40