Registration for AIQ medical seats began

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The choice-filling process for 15 per cent seats all Indian quota (AIQ) of medical admissions began on Saturday.

It may be noted that the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) is conducting the counsell of National Eligibility cum Entrance Test-undergraduate (NEET-UG) qualified candidates for MBBS, BDS and other undergraduate medical courses for the academic year 2023-24.

The registration started on July 20 and the last date for the registration is July 25. The registered candidates can fill the choice of colleges up to July 26 for the first Centralised Admission Process (CAP)-round-I.

The MCC urged candidates who are registering for the NEET UG 2023 counselling are advised to read all the instructions carefully before filling out choices online. Candidates should note that choice filling and locking is a crucial step in the counselling process.

The MCC will allot seats based on their choices filled and locked. The seats will be allotted for the first CAP round on July 29. Subsequently, candidates who are allotted the seats will have to report to their allotted colleges between July 31 and August 4.

--Counselling for 15 pc AIQ is domicile free.

-The eligibility conditions for the State quota are given by the colleges/institutes, MCC has no role to play in determining the eligibility conditions for the State quota of the Central Universities and Institutes. -The candidates are requested to go through the eligibility conditions before applying for the State quota and ensure that they meet the prescribed eligibility conditions.