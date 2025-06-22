Registration for appointing Scrutiny Center starts

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The State Common Entrance Test Cell (SCETC) has started online registration to appoint Scrutiny Centers (SCs) for the admission process of professional courses for the academic year 2025-26. The last date of the registration is June 24.

It may be noted that the CET Cell implements a centralised admission process for various professional undergraduate e and postgraduate courses every year.

The Cell will appoint Scrutiny Centers well-equipped facilities will be selected

for the academic year 2025-2026. The colleges which are interested in providing facilities can register on the given link (https://fcreg2025.mahacet.org/) of the Cell up to June 24.

The colleges were urged to ensure that all the information filled in it is correct and complete.

It is mandatory for Government, private aided and university conducted colleges to register for the SCs. The registered colleges will be selected to provide facilities and verification for students and parents.

The Cell officials said that if a complaint is received regarding Scrutiny Centres, action would be taken against the concerned college as per the rules.