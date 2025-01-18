Registration for Bed-M Ed CET begins

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The online registration has started for the Bachelor of Education and Master of Education-Common Entrance Test (B Ed-M Ed-three-years- integrated-CET).

Those who qualify the test will get admission to the graduate and undergraduate courses in the education for the academic year 2024-25. The last date for the online registration and confirmation of the application form is February 6. The fee for the general group candidate is Rs 1200 while for the reserved category, it is Rs 1000. Students will appear for the test at different places across the State on March 28.

Pattern of test

-- There will be 100 Multiple Choice Questions (MCQ) with four options.

--The medium will be Marathi and English.

--A total of 90 minutes will be allotted for it

--There will be no negative marking

--The mode of examination is online

--Those who obtain non-zero scores in the current year CET will be eligible for the admissions.

Syllabus & marking scheme

The online test comprises one paper with three Sections;

They are as follows;

Subjects-----------------marks

--Teaching Aptitude----40

--General Knowledge---30

--Mental Ability---------30

--Total-----------------100