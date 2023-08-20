Registration for coaching at Pre-IAS Centre begins

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Pre-IAS and NET-SET Coaching Centre of Dr Babsaheb Ambedkar Marathwada Univeristy started registration for the coaching of the UPSC preliminary examination. The candidates belonging to Scheduled Caste, Scheduled Tribe, Other Backward Class and Minorities will get coaching at the centre for UPSC Civil Services Examination (Prelims)-June 2023. The aspirants register up to August 25 while the coaching classes will commence on September 6 and end on June 30, 2024. The registration fee is Rs 200.

Centre director Dr Sadiq Bagwan said that the selected students would not get a hostel facility nor any honorarium. For details, one may visit the portal of the university.