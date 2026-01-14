Registration for GDCA & CHM exam 2026 begins

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The online registration for Government Co-operative and Diploma in Accountancy (GDCA) and Co-operative Housing Management Certificate (CHM Examination 2026 has started.

The GDCA Board, through the Commissioner for Cooperation and Registrar, Cooperative Societies, Maharashtra State, Pune, will conduct GDCA and CHM examinations at the city centre, between May 26 and 28, 2026.

The application forms for this examination can be filled online at the website (https://gdca.maharashtra.gov.in). Candidates should create their own profile to fill the application forms. The last date for applying online is February 23, 2026.

District Deputy Registrar of Cooperative Societies said that for detailed information, one may go through the examination notification available on the link (https://sahakarayukta.maharashtra.gov.in)

It has also been informed that the user ID and password created while filling the online application should be preserved until the examination results are declared.